Veris Ltd (VRS) Insider Adam Lamond Acquires 200,000 Shares

Veris Ltd (ASX:VRS) insider Adam Lamond bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($18,439.72).

Veris Company Profile

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company operates through Surveying, and Professional & Advisory segments. The Surveying segment examines and records the features of a land or infrastructure to create maps, plans, and detailed descriptions, as well as to facilitate construction.

