VeriME Price Reaches $0.0033 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $576,867.00 and approximately $1,275.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.15 or 0.09804507 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME’s launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,450,275 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

