Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $188,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 224.9% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $174,000.

VTV stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

