Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stake Lessened by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $104.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

