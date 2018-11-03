Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report issued on Wednesday.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and $30 target price. All relevant disclosures and certifications appear on pages 3 – 5 of this report. Stifel does and seeks to do business with companies covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that the firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this report. Investors should consider this report as only a single factor in making their investment decision.Investment Thesis We believe Vanda’s current valuation is an attractive entry point for investors, given its accelerating base business and relatively de-risked, late-stage pipeline that we believe is under-appreciated.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,897.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 175,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

