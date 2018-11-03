ValuEngine Upgrades Tocagen (TOCA) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOCA. BidaskClub upgraded Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tocagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.
TOCA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 98,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,029. Tocagen has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOCA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tocagen by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tocagen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.
Tocagen Company Profile
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.