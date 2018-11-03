ValuEngine Upgrades Team (TISI) to “Strong-Buy”

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Team from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE TISI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 211,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Team has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Team had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $343.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Team will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Team by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 587,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Team by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Team by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

