ValuEngine Upgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to “Buy”

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 203,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,303. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,190.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

