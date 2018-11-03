ValuEngine Upgrades Superconductor Technologies (SCON) to “Buy”

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
SCON has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ SCON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 38,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,474. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.06. Superconductor Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $14.90.
Superconductor Technologies Company Profile
Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.