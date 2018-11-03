ValuEngine Upgrades MarineMax (HZO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 651,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,572. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $614.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
