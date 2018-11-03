ValuEngine Upgrades MarineMax (HZO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 651,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,572. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $614.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.