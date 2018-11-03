ValuEngine Upgrades IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) to Buy

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

IPCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,829. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

