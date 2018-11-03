ValuEngine Upgrades Flex Pharma (FLKS) to Buy

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ FLKS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,209. Flex Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 137.76% and a negative net margin of 3,092.50%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Pharma will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of Flex Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $2,955,832.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,941,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,828.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 75.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 84.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

