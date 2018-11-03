ValuEngine Upgrades Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) to Sell

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CELP. TheStreet raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Cypress Energy Partners stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Cypress Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $84.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 92.86%. The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

