ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NYSE:ELP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 593,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,223. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.46.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.03%.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia ? COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.
Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.