ValuEngine Upgrades Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) to Buy

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak bought 784,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $1,003,921.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

