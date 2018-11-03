ValuEngine Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to “Hold”

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARR. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $922.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 1,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $35,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,728.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 412,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

