ValuEngine Lowers Lantheus (LNTH) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 406,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,830. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $537.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 83.95%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

