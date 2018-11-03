ValuEngine Downgrades Retail Properties of America (RPAI) to Sell

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RPAI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of RPAI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 975,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.19. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEW Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 7,323,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,222,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 355,986 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,066,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

