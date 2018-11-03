ValuEngine Downgrades Retail Properties of America (RPAI) to Sell

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
RPAI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.
Shares of RPAI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 975,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.19. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEW Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 7,323,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,222,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 355,986 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,066,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.
