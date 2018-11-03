ValuEngine Downgrades Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Hold

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $96.83.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.92 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 169.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 150.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 61.4% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

