ValuEngine Downgrades Peabody Energy (BTU) to Strong Sell

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 12,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $506,392.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,938.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.