ValuEngine Downgrades Control4 (CTRL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRL. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Imperial Capital downgraded Control4 from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Control4 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRL traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 2,571,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. Control4 has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $260,495.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $25,188.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,903.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,737,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

