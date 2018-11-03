V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $57,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $58,340.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $57,910.00.

On Friday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,587 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $149,425.12.

On Monday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $180,210.00.

On Monday, September 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $58,540.00.

On Friday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $59,680.00.

On Monday, September 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $60,130.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $180,330.00.

CorVel stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

