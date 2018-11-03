USA Truck (USAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on USA Truck from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on USA Truck and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded USA Truck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USA Truck by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in USA Truck by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 240,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in USA Truck by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

