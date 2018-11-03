USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 4,233 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter worth $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter worth $185,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $169,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,468.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,900 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ERI opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

