USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 13,380 Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $442,759.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $182,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $1,567,444. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of BCC opened at $32.37 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

