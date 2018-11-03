US Concrete (USCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $404.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. US Concrete updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.
Shares of USCR stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. US Concrete has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $548.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CFO John E. Kunz purchased 1,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,306.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 2,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,424.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,650 shares of company stock worth $424,178 and have sold 390 shares worth $17,846. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USCR. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.
