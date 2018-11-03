US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.71% of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT worth $53,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

IXUS stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a 12 month low of $1,050.00 and a 12 month high of $1,260.00.

