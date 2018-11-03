Universal Display (OLED) Shares Down 20.5% After Earnings Miss

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price fell 20.5% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $91.36 and last traded at $103.06. 7,503,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 1,323,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.65.

The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,241,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 46.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4,030.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

