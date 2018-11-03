United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $470,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $958,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $9,210,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.52.

UPS opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.