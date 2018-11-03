United Insurance (UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.94 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Shares of UIHC stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $18.88. 641,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,432. United Insurance has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

