United Community Financial (UCFC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UCFC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ UCFC opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.39. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. United Community Financial had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in United Community Financial by 76.8% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 16,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Community Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in United Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Community Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

