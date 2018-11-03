Union Bankshares (UBSH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

UBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.49 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,369.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,150. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 88,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 785,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

