Unifi (UFI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

UFI stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.67. Unifi has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.90 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $726,548.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,816.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $223,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,113.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 39,459 shares of company stock worth $1,260,409 over the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $29,323,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

