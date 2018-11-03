Ultra Clean (UCTT) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,366. The firm has a market cap of $448.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

