ugChain (UGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $212,240.00

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $212,240.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ugChain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00251153 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.09724766 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

