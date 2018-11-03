UBS Group Trims eBay (EBAY) Target Price to $42.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.97.

EBAY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 16,340,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,378,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,994 shares of company stock worth $3,571,245. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 359.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.1% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 18,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 152,464 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 344,502 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

