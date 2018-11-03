UBS Group Reiterates “$150.00” Price Target for IBM (IBM)

UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a report released on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on IBM in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a $149.24 rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.02.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. IBM has a 12 month low of $114.09 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IBM will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. IBM’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,904.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its position in shares of IBM by 116.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 54.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.