UBS Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for SAP (SAP)

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.83 ($132.36).

SAP stock opened at €94.39 ($109.76) on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

