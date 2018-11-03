UBS Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for SAP (SAP)

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.83 ($132.36).

SAP stock opened at €94.39 ($109.76) on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

