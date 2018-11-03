UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Airbus (EADSF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, www.analystratings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EADSF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Commerzbank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of EADSF opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $128.95.

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

