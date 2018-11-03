UBS Group Analysts Give Waste Connections (WCN) a $90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,807. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other Waste Connections news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,601,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,670 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.