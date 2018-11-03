UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) a GBX 2,950 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,820 ($36.85) to GBX 2,890 ($37.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,411 ($31.50) to GBX 2,830 ($36.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,962.06 ($38.70).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,455.50 ($32.09) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

