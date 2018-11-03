UBS Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) a €21.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.08 ($22.19).

Shares of F opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

