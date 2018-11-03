UBS Group Analysts Give Air France KLM (AF) a €8.35 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.35 ($9.71) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AF. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.39 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €9.40 ($10.93) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

