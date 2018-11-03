Turtlecoin (TRTL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,782.00

Turtlecoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Turtlecoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Turtlecoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $30,782.00 worth of Turtlecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turtlecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Turtlecoin

Turtlecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Turtlecoin’s total supply is 26,223,509,454 coins. Turtlecoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Turtlecoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for Turtlecoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Turtlecoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling Turtlecoin

Turtlecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turtlecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turtlecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turtlecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

