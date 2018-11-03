Trupanion (TRUP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.64

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 33478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. CL King upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $152,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,404,500.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $932,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Trupanion by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

