Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 231,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 89,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $397.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

