TriMas Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TRS)

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.65 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

TRS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TriMas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriMas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 580.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 60.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.