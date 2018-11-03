Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,550 Chemours Co (CC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 900,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

