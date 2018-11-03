TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 94.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 143,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 69,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 159.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

