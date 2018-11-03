TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 94.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 143,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 69,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 159.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
TriCo Bancshares Company Profile
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.
