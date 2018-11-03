Travis Perkins (TVPKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.